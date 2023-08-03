Source: Fourth witness ends testimony in Mubaiwa trial | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

The fourth witness in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of attempting to kill her then husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, while he was hospitalised in South Africa four years ago, finished testifying on Tuesday.

Major Godfrey Nyoni insisted during cross examination by Mubaiwa’s lawyer Mrs Beatrice Mtewtwa that his security team observed some blood on the life support system meaning someone had forcibly disconnected it.

Major Nyoni stated that the position where the Vice President was lying when they opened the door showed that someone had dragged him there.

“I asked the complainant whether he was the one who unplugged the life support system and he shook his head saying no,” he said.

During the previous sitting, Major Nyoni in his evidence in chief, submitted that he followed the Vice President to South Africa on June 25, 2019, three days after the family had gone there following his admission at a hospital.

Nyoni said he had gone with allowances for the security team and money for medical bills.

He testified how he saw Mubaiwa attempting to kill the VP and to sneak him out of the ward.

After arrival, Nyoni said the security team split into two groups that would look after the VP in the ward 24/7.

“On 8 July 2019, at around 8pm, I was on duty and the accused arrived and saw us with the patient in the ward.

“The patient had machines connected to his body.

“On that day, the accused person indicated that she wanted some privacy with her husband and ordered us to leave. There was myself, Sergeant Mugari and Dzungudza.”

Major Nyoni said they had to return after hearing the door being opened and saw Mubaiwa trying to leave the ward with VP Chiwenga who was very ill at the time.

“We heard the sound of the door being opened and I saw the accused holding the patient using her left hand. It showed that she was pushing the patient since the patient was in front.

“I confronted her, but she didn’t tell me where she wanted to go with him. I told her that the VP was bleeding on the right hand and she asked us to wash his pyjamas.”

Afterwards, Major Nyoni was assisted by his colleague Sgt Mugari to take the VP back to the bed and asked the hospital staff to come and reconnect the machines and they did so.

Major Nyoni said he also advised (Health Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro) and Major-General Grey Mashava (principal staff officer for the VP) on what had happened.