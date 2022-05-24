Source: Fraudsters get bail | Herald (Crime)

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Three Harare men who allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting complainant of his $14 million in a botched fuel deal have been freed on $50 000 bail each.

Nyasha Mutasa (32) and Noel Chinyuku (47), directors of Rannot Enterprises and Elfigio Murwira (51) who is in the sales department at Rannot Enterprises are facing fraud charges and have been ordered not to interfere with State witnesses by Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were also ordered to continue residing at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

The matter was deferred to June 9.

The complainant, in this case, Blessing Chironga (39) residing in Mabvazuva Estate, Ruwa and is employed at Sunbee Motors.

Allegations are that sometime in March 2022 the complainant was sourcing fuel for his sister’s company and he was referred by his friend to one Tafadzwa whose information is yet to be known who was said to be a commodity broker and is still at large.

The court heard that Tafadzwa misrepresented to Chironga that he could facilitate the supply of fuel at a reasonable price.

Chironga allegedly required a total of 37 500 litres of diesel and was charged $14 600 000 for the product. Acting in connivance with the three accused persons and Aaron Chigumbura who is still at large supplied BancAbc Southerton branch account number 52401495502019 to the complainant.

The court heard that the account is registered in the name of Rannott Enterprises and belongs to Chinyuku. Tafadzwa allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that Chinyuku and Murwira were the suppliers of the fuel.

On March 14, 2022 complainant deposited a total of $14 600 000 from Plymouth Wharf Private limited account into Chinyuku’s and was referenced ‘Energy Park’ after he was provided with the banking details by Mutasa.

It is alleged that the complainant waited for the accused persons to supply the fuel however the accused persons were not reachable, the matter was referred to the police leading to the apprehension of the accused persons.