Freedom Alliance plots 2023 election roadmap

BY SILAS NKALA

FREEDOM Alliance (FA), a grouping of Matabeleland political and civic organisations, says it has embarked on initiatives to unite all progressive forces to ensure the Matabeleland region gets the right people elected into office in next year’s elections.

This comes amid concerns that since independence, representatives of different political parties in the region have failed to end marginalisation of Matabeleland.

FA secretary-general Njabulo Ngwenya told Southern Eye that the political grouping led by Samukele Hadebe was engaging like-minded people on the issue to create allies.

“This is the mandate that was given to the movement by Phutheho (Matabeleland All Stakeholders Convention). This programme precedes our national policy conference that will be convened by the end of the year 2022,” Ngwenya said.

“As a broad organisation involving the church, individuals and institutional membership, we have a lot of internal processes, interactions and consolidation of ideas taking place. We are also working on building our grassroots leadership structures, an exercise that will be completed before holding our conference.”

FA plans to launch its manifesto in January and begin rigorous campaigns in Matabeleland and the Midlands provinces.

Ngwenya said FA was preparing for its first national policy conference.

“We are currently combing the length and breadth of the region setting up grassroots leadership structures. Problems in Matabeleland are not a result of drought, but poor leadership. The power of decision making in the FA lies with our branch structures, and at the moment it is our general view that any member or stakeholder can lead the movement as long as they subscribe to this project of unity,” he said.

In December last year, FA unveiled its leadership in Bulawayo after holding a successful congress at the White City Stadium.

Hadebe, a public policy and development expert is the leader of FA, while other leaders include former Peace and Reconciliation minister Moses Mzila Ndlovu who is the deputy and former Mthwakazi Republic Party vice-president Presia Ngulube, among others.

The grouping also has branches in South Africa.

