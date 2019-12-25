Source: Fuel supplies improve: Survey | Herald (Top Stories)

Cletus Mushanawani Senior Writer

FUEL supplies have improved with shorter queues than seen recently at service stations that had received deliveries.

A survey at some of the service stations along the Harare-Mutare Highway showed that motorists were not queuing for long periods.

In Rusape and Headlands queues were short, while at one of the service stations, there was fuel, but it was not being sold since there was no electricity.

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi said measures had been put in place to ensure that supplies were improved.

“Like we said last week, we tried as much as possible to ensure that supplies are improved. Most service stations have the commodity and we want to ensure that they are comfortable this festive season.

“People should enjoy their holidays with enough supplies. I drove around the city today (yesterday) and I witnessed relatively short queues. I don’t have the quantities of supplies off hand, but I can assure the nation that enough stocks are there even beyond the festive season,” said Minister Chasi.

Last week, Government announced that it was speeding up the issue of Letters of Credit to indigenous fuel suppliers to maximise fuel deliveries.

Presenting the 45th Cabinet Matrix Decision, the last one for 2019, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “The Minister of Energy and Power Development updated Cabinet on the fuel supply situation. Cabinet assures the nation that necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the fuel situation is normalised during the festive season and beyond.”

Transport operator, Mr Decent Rimbi who plies the Harare-Mutare route, confirmed the improvement of fuel supplies.

“The fuel situation has greatly improved and we are accessing it from fuel service stations. Queues are also short. We are servicing our routes very well and we did not review our fares. For the Harare-Mutare route we are charging $100. We are encouraging our employees to charge the same fare regardless of what form of payment a passenger will be using.

“When we were buying fuel on the black market, our fares would vary, but now we are getting it from service stations, there is no need to hike the fares,” said Mr Rimbi.

A motorist at one of the service stations in Harare, Mr Josphat Mabuto, said fuel supplies had improved during the past few days.

“I did not spend much time in a queue unlike in the past where long and winding queues were the order of the day. I can now enjoy the festive season with my family as we intend to travel to our rural home,” he said.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said fewer people were travelling this festive season due to the high fares being charged by most operators.

“I am in Kadoma right now, but have observed that there are fewer buses on the road compared to previous years. Some of the people I spoke to said they would rather save whatever money they have for school fees next year.”