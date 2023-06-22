Source: Gampu Primary rewarded for remarkable work | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Celebrations at the ceremony where Gampu Primary School was awarded the Secretary’s Bell Award

Flora Fadzai Sibanda – florafadzaisibz@gmail.com

GAMPU Primary School in Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb is equipping learners with various agricultural skills through fish, fruit, maize and rabbit production.

The school was yesterday awarded the Secretary’s Bell Award for 2020 for being one of the learning institutions that did remarkable work in that year.

The outbreak of Covid-19 delayed the awards.

Government awarded 40 tablets for pupils, a standard projector, an interactive board, a laptop to set up a smart classroom as part of the award.

The headmistress was given a tablet and a certificate of excellence.

The Zimbabwe Foundation for Education donated 100 road runner chicks to the school.

The school has over 1000 fish in its fish pond, more than 10 fruit trees such as guavas, peaches and mangoes.

It also has a greenhouse with tomatoes.

Rabbits and chickens are sold to community members in a bid to raise funds for the school.

There was jubilation at the school grounds as parents and teachers from other schools in the province celebrated with the school for being awarded the prestigious award.

Chief Madubeko from Lower Gweru, a brother to the school’s headmistress Mrs Letwin Khumalo was also in attendance.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the award is in recognition of the exceptional work Gampu Primary School has been doing over the past few years.

“This school is evidence that hard work, unity and consistency pay. This Secretary’s Merit Award is the highest accomplishment that any school can get.

“We saw a greenhouse and a fish pond for our pupils to get practical activities which will give children a chance to apply the theory they learn in the classroom. These projects will also help children to gradually fight bullying, drug and substance abuse as they will have something to do with their free time,” she said.

Mrs Thabela said the school used to make face masks and sanitisers to prevent Covid-19 and the surplus was sold to community members which also created revenue.

The school also managed to continue teaching children during the pandemic using various online platforms.

“I also saw how good their cultural centre is. I therefore plead with the school to make sure they teach the children their culture and make sure they do not lose it. I am grateful the school also has guidance and counselling so that the learners do not learn bad things from other cultures that might affect them,” said Mrs Thabela.

Mrs Khumalo said the school is grateful for the award.

She said the school involves its learners in most of the projects.