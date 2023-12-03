Source: Gariya Dam rehabilitation nears completion | Sunday News (Business)

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

REHABILITATION works at Tsholotsho’s Gariya Dam are nearing completion with officials from the District Development Fund working flat out to ensure it is completed before the end of the year.

The Gariya Dam wall was destroyed during Cyclone Dineo in 2017, after heavy rains that also resulted in floods that destroyed nearby villages.

The dam supplied at least five villages. In an interview, Tsholotsho town board chief executive officer, Mr Nkululeko Sibanda said repair works began in 2019.

“Repairs on the breached Gariya Dam are nearing completion, as the District Development Fund (DDF) has been working on ensuring the dam is ready. It has the capacity to hold 400 million cubic metres which will also benefit wildlife in the area,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said once completed, the dam will go a long way in resolving the human-wildlife conflict being experienced in the area.

“As the local authority we now look for befitting measures that protect people from being harmed by animals and that is to speed up completion of Gariya Dam,” said the CEO.

Mr Sibanda revealed that wildlife and livestock were now reliant on man-made water sources and that creates conflict. He said they will also implement Problematic Animal Control as part of solutions that are meant to ease human-wildlife conflict.

“Problematic Animal Control (PAC) strategies usually focus upon crop protection and the destruction of individual problem animals.

“Rangers and safari operators are involved in ensuring that people are protected by surveying and shooting animals when there are threats,” said Mr Sibanda.

The dam, which was built in 1953 was the major water source to villages in the district before it was destroyed during Cyclone Dineo. Repair works are funded by Government.