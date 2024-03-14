Ghananian delegation tours Geo Pomona Waste Management site 

A delegation from Ghana and Geo Pomona Waste Management touring the ongoing works at the Geo Pomona Waste Management site.

Herald Reporter

A delegation from Ghana including business people led by their Ambassador to Zimbabwe Alexander Ntrakwa has toured the Geo Pomona Waste Management where the construction of a sorting and water treatment plant is now underway.

Among the business people who accompanied Ambassador Ntrakwa is Mrs Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong the Chief Executive Officer of Asian African Consortium, a subsidiary of the Jospong group of companies.

Structural works for the sorting works are in progress where its primary function will be the grouping of solid waste materials based on the material and recyclability.

Several ponds for water treatment plants have also been dug with compaction ongoing which will be used to remove contaminants and undesirable components or reduce their concentration so that the water becomes fit for its desired end-use.

Ambassador Ntrakwa said they will continue collaborating with Zimbabwe on the principle that Africa will be built by Africans.

Geo Pompona chief executive officer and executive chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya said they will also collaborate as Africans, brothers and sisters.

“It is very important to thank the Second Republic as this project is its baby. We are very grateful to His Excellency Dr Mnangagwa for creating a conducive environment for us and also the investors,” he said.