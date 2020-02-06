Source: Ginimbi bail ruling today | Newsday (News)

By Desmond Chingarande

Socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, who is accused of fraud, was yesterday remanded in custody to today for his bail ruling.

Kadungure, who was represented by Jonathan Samukange, appeared before magistrate Chrispen Mberewere.

In his application for bail, Kadungure said the High Court ordered him to pay US$58 665 to Zimra as additional vehicle import duty which he did, leaving the State with no tangible allegations against him.

Samukange said the order compelled the complainant not to confiscate Kadungure’s vehicle, but the police violated the ruling.

The investigation officer Erasmus Mazhawidzi said Kadungure had a propensity to commit similar offences while on bail, but Samukange argued that he never committed any offence because he was currently facing mere allegations.

Samkange said Kadungure is on remand over a US$5 million case and could not flee a case involving US$58 665.

But the State opposed the application, saying Kadungure could interfere with investigations in South Africa as he always travels to that country.

But Samukange said the Bentley company, where his client bought the car at the centre of controversy, was an international company and the State must provide the names of people who he must not communicate with.

Samukange said there was no basis to deny his client bail as the accused voluntarily went to the police station despite knowing the charge. Mberewere will deliver his ruling today.

The complainant is the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) represented by Lovemore Chigwanda.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, the accused went to LSM Distributors, trading as Bentley Johannesburg and bought a Bentley for R3 281 784.

When he arrived at the Beitbridge Border Post, Zimbabwe side, Ginimbi allegedly connived with his agent Alexander Gumbo and forged the vehicle’s value to read R1,9 million.

They allegedly scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the Zimra Asycuda system for duty processing on December 22 last year.

Zimra then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000 instead of $139 665, leading to an actual prejudice of $58 665.

George Manokore appeared for the State.

