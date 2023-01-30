Source: Girl (17) kills brother (13), fakes suicide | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Midlands Bureau Chief

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy from Chirumhanzu in Midlands Province was allegedly fatally assaulted by his 17-year-old step-sister over a yet-to-be-confirmed matter.

The sister, name withheld, allegedly hanged her brother’s body on a shrub to conceal the murder.

Confirming the incident that occurred at Guchutu Village under Headman Chaka, Chief Chirumanzu on Sunday, Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: “Police confirm investigating a suspected murder case where a 13-year-old boy died under unclear circumstances but it is being suspected that he succumbed to assault injuries. The chief suspect is his 17-year-old step-sister,” he said.

“The suspect made a police report to the effect that the deceased had hung himself on a tree,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the police attended the scene and observed that the deceased was hanging on a shrub with the knees bent and the feet landing on the ground.

“The deceased was tied loosely with a string and was bleeding from the mouth,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the observations suggested a murder case as opposed to sudden death by hanging

“The deceased’s 17-year-old step-sister has since been picked up by the Police as a suspect,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the deceased’s body was conveyed to Mvuma District Hospital for post-mortem.

In an unrelated case which occurred in Amaven, Kwekwe, Insp Mahoko said human remains of an unknown person comprising of bones and skull were recovered from the yard of one of the houses.

“The informant Everisto Takawira Madondo of Amaven, Kwekwe first discovered a human skull which was partly covered with soil and was now being exposed due to soil erosion,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a report was made to the police and further investigations led to the recovery of the bones. “The bones suggested that the deceased was buried in a shallow pit.

Members of the public missing a relative in surrounding areas may approach Police in Amaven for assistance,” he said.