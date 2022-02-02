Source: ‘Girl from Harare’ relates 500-day trip across Africa | Herald (Entertainment)

Gemma Griffiths

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Award winning singer Gemma Griffiths has released her sophomore extended play (EP) entitled “A Girl From Harare”, which she says was inspired by her travelling and how she is proud of her identity.

The nine-track EP was written and recorded on a journey of over 500 days through 10 different countries across Africa.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Gemma said the songs were a reflection of the lessons she carried within her journey in different countries.

“I did the extended play in a Land Rover Defender,” she said. “Me with film-maker Marc Neilson started an epic adventure which began in Cape Town, South Africa and included a trek through the Namibian desert, Mozambique’s Quirimba Archipelago, as well as the East African coastline passing through Uganda’s Bwindi impenetrable forest.

“‘A Girl From Harare’ is a collection of stories I have lived along the way. I am extremely proud of this EP. I loved exploring the continent and discovering myself along the way. I have evolved as an artist and grown immensely as a person through this journey on the road.”

The EP sparkles with production by some of Zimbabwe’s most gifted beat-makers who include Bulawayo-based Murphy Cubic (Kyla Blac) and DJ Tamuka.

Gemma said the project reunited her with long-time cohort, Charie Kay, who produced her debut EP “Pamwe”.

Gemma enjoys travelling and discovering her continent and wrote the EP while she was being driven.

“The EP was written and recorded as I was driving across the continent on a journey of 24 000km, 500 days and 10 countries.

“The name stemmed from the lessons I carried with me from my home and the fact that regardless of location, I was and always am a girl from Harare.”

Asked why she did not record an album and how it has been since 2021, the “Maita Basa Baba” hit maker explained; “The EP chose itself. It came to nine tracks and it felt right. It was also part of a two-piece project I wrote as I travelled, the first of which was ‘Pamwe’, another EP. So I wanted them to connect in this way.

“2021 was a year of growth for me as a creative person. It allowed me to really focus on my vision, and now that live shows are starting, I feel the direction is clear. It feels right. So, 2022 has a lot. With the EP out, I’m really just focused on people hearing it and living with it.

“I plan to perform it across the country as well as internationally.”

Gemma said she was happy with how female musicians were being recognised in the sector as compared to previous years.

“The music industry, like any creative industry, comes with its challenges, but I find in Zimbabwe, it’s becoming more and more inclusive of women, as the group of female musicians is growing so wonderfully at the moment.

“I’m so happy that there is a good sign of this, as I’m such a believer in women supporting other women.”

Gemma said given a chance, internationally she would like to collaborate with Adekunle Gold, Ayra Star and Patoranking.

“I just love their sounds,” she said.