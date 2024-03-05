Source: Glen View man killed during a beer-drinking spree | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

A 33-year-old man was fatally assaulted by six unknown assailants during a beer-drinking spree at Glen View 4 Shopping Centre in Harare, last night.

The victim, Geodricks Mushonga, had an argument over an undisclosed matter with the suspects before he was killed.

Mushonga’s body was later found lying in a pool of blood at a nearby bus terminus with a deep cut at the back of the head.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

