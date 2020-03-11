Source: Global Fund director expected today | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Peter Sands

Anesu Tonde Herald Reporter

The executive director for the Global Fund to fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Mr Peter Sands is expected in the country today, to have an appreciation of interventions they are funding.

Mr Sands will be in the country for the next two days.

Some of the sites to be visited include Mahlothova Secondary School in Umguza District and Nyamandlovu District Hospital, both in Matabeleland North Province.

Mr Sands’ visit comes at a time when funds allocated for the next round of activities are not adequate.

Recently, the Global Fund announced that Zimbabwe will get US$425 million to deepen the fight against HIV and Aids, while US$24 million will be channelled towards the battle against TB.

A further US$51 million will be allocated to the fight against malaria.

In a statement yesterday, National Aids Council communications officer Mrs Tadiwa Pfupa said the visit by Mr Sands will provide a platform for the country to show its progress towards fighting HIV and Aids.

“The meeting will accord Zimbabwe the opportunity to articulate its successes, challenges and future plans being faced in the HIV response,” said Mrs Pfupa

The Global Fund is one of the biggest donors of HIV, malaria and TB programmes in Zimbabwe. On HIV, the Global Fund is supporting treatment of about 710 000 people on ARVs and prevention of new HIV infections, particularly among adolescents and young women, where HIV infection is still high.

Through support mainly from the Global Fund, Zimbabwe has scaled up interventions to respond to treatment and prevention for TB and malaria, resulting in the increase in TB treatment success, and malaria elimination in most endemic districts.

Zimbabwe continues to invest in strengthening health systems through retention of healthcare workers and building community health systems through support from the Global Fund.