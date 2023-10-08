Source: Gogo celebrates 99th birthday | Sunday News (local news)

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

LIVING to a ripe old age of 99 is a bonus to many but to Gogo Elina Mukhophe from Mzilikazi in Bulawayo, who is one year shy away from hitting a century, it is a sign of grace.

Gogo Mukhophe celebrated her birthday at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) Mzilikazi branch on 30 September when a surprise birthday party was organised by her children to celebrate, appreciate, and show love to her.

Born on 24 September 1924 in Gwanda District, Gogo Mukhophe shared her story with Sunday News saying her secret to longevity was in her love for God and in keeping herself from immorality.

An advocate for white weddings which she said were an emblem of a dignified marriage, Gogo Mukhophe could not hide her disdain of immoral behaviour.

“All I can say is that God is the one who has kept me until this very day. Some of my relatives are no more but I am still around and I would love to thank God for that. The most important thing that I did when I was young was take care of myself and that is the secret to my longevity.

“I would love to advise youngsters to take care of themselves, that is the most important thing. They should not commit themselves to drugs or any activities that may affect their health. They must aspire to be educated and have a bright future,” said Gogo Makhophe.

She encouraged moral uprightness among the youths saying it was sad how youngsters were engaging in sexual activities with reckless abandon and shortening their life spans through drugs and substance abuse.

“I married my loving husband Mr Dube and we wedded in 1950. We had eight children and he passed away in 1982,” she said.

She thanked God for having kept her for all the long years she had survived.

Mrs Thembekile Mahlangu, her sixth daughter said they have been looking forward to the day to celebrate their mother’s birthday.

“I was looking forward to this day so that I can do something good for my mother to show my appreciation. My mother was the most intelligent woman, she was a teacher by profession.

“When we grew up, she had a phrase that she used to say to us, ‘Be fair to everyone and favour no one.’ She is the kind of a woman who treated everyone fairly even those she was not even related to. She believed in helping others. She taught in so many schools in Matabeleland South and her last school was Baines Infant School here in Bulawayo. She has taught us to be who we are and we are very grateful for that,” said Mrs Mahlangu.