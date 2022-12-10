Source: Gogo Mashasha fit for trial: Magistrate | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

The Chitungwiza woman who astonishingly lived with the corpse of her husband until it decomposed at the family home without alerting the police or relatives, will have to stand trial after a magistrate yesterday ruled that she was mentally stable and therefore capable of comprehending issues during trial.

Plaxedes Mashasha (66), commonly known as Gogo Mashasha, appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa charged with culpable homicide but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Tsikwa then remanded her in custody to yesterday, where she again appeared in court.

The State further remanded her to December 15 for bail application hearing.

Last week, the State led by Ms Pamela Dzinduwa requested that Gogo Mashasha should go through medical examination before the trial commences.

Ms Dzinduwa told the court that Gogo Mashasha allegedly left her now late husband, Gideon, critically ill in the custody of their son, Grant Mashasha, who was alleged to be mentally challenged.

She went to an unknown place knowing that her husband needed close attention.

Gogo Mashasha allegedly left her husband in the blankets in their bedroom. As a result, the husband died and the body decomposed while Gogo Mashasha pretended to be failing to access the house.

She alleged that her son had locked the door from inside and could not open it for days.

Ms Dzinduwa further told the court that there was gross negligence, which resulted in the death of the elderly man, as he lacked access to food and medical attention.