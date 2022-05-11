Source: >Gokwe MP Gives Borrowdale Brooke Residents Sleepless Nights – Pindula News

Residents of Borrowdale Brooke are not happy with the conduct of Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena (ZANU PF) after he allegedly spent more than three hours making noise with his sports car in the affluent suburb.

Borrowdale Brooke Golf Estate Chairman, Shingi Munyeza has written a letter of disapproval to Wadyajena after residents were reportedly woken up with terrified pets yelping because of the noise.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said that a senior ZANU-PF figure said Wadyajena’s conduct is damaging the party’s name.

In his letter to Wadyajena, Munyeza said the parliamentarian is entitled to have the type of car which makes the noise he wants but he should not ignore community rules as set out in the Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association Rule Book. The letter read: