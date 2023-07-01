Source: ‘Governmemt committed to empowering persons with disabilities’ | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

ZIMBABWE successfully held the 11th edition of the National Disability Expo in Gwanda, Matabeleland South with President Mnangagwa urging society to give respect to persons with disability as their rights continued to be violated.

The three-day disability expo which started on Wednesday came to an end yesterday.

All persons with disability who attended the expo received inputs from President Mnangagwa. He also handed over six residential stands, an A1 and A2 farm.

The disability expo was held under the theme “Holistic Empowerment of Youth and Children with Disabilities towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

A better and brighter future for everyone.”

More than 100 participants which include organisations of people with disabilities (PWDs), affiliates and associates of organisations of PWDs, Government ministries and other stakeholders exhibited at the expo. The expo’s key focus is to enable those living with disabilities to be aware of existing technologies, equipment, aids, services and products that can allow them to live a fuller life.

In a speech read on his behalf by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima, President Mnangagwa said Government remains committed to improving the living conditions of people with disability. He urged people to demystify myths and misconceptions about people with disability which have led to violation of their rights.

“In an inclusive Zimbabwe where no person or place is left behind — equality, active participation, non-discrimination and self-reliance are the backbone of a progressive and inclusive society. Persons with disability are first and foremost human beings and they have to be treated with respect and utmost dignity.

“My Government will ensure that persons with disabilities are given equal opportunities as their counterparts in all sectors of development as we build our country brick by brick and stone upon stone. Persons with disability have legal entitlement just like any other person which are universal.

Their inherent dignity and worth must be respected,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said society has to change its mindset towards fair empowerment of people with disability. He said people had to shift from a charity case or personal tragedy model when dealing with people with disability but follow a developmental approach.

He said people with disability need land, residential stands, jobs, social protection, good health and education so that they could be productive. The President said people with disability also need to be included in the development and devolution structure.

“Active participation of persons with disability in all sectors of development is tantamount to ensuring that their voices are heard at all levels. Let’s demystify the myths and misconceptions which perpetuate discrimination against persons with disability by remodelling our socialisation process, our education system and cultural practice to inclusively empower children and youth with disability in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said persons with disability should not be seen as just mere passive recipients of service but must be accepted as equal participants of the development of the country. He said all development and decision making structures from the grassroots to national level must incorporate youths and children with disability. He urged local authorities to set aside a quarter for people with disability in the housing delivery pillar of National Development Strategy 1. President Mnangagwa also said persons with disability must be included in food security provision and agrarian activities.

In a speech read on his behalf by a director in his office, Mr Macron Chirinzepi, Special Advisor on National Disability Issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Cde Joshua Malinga said the disability expo is a great opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their abilities and talents.

“Our theme ‘Holistic Empowerment of Youth and Children with Disabilities towards the attainment of Vision 2030 — a better and brighter future for everyone’ speaks into empowerment of persons with disability, especially the youth and the children. It’s surely befitting. The youth and the children are the future of our country and as such we have to empower them and ensure their inclusion so that they can have access to equal opportunities.

“We are glad that Government under the Second Republic has taken a bold stance in ensuring the inclusion of persons with disability by putting in place various policies and initiatives,” he said.

Cde Malinga said likewise Government departments, institutions, communities, community leaders and other stakeholders that were still lagging behind have to speed up efforts to include people with disabilities.

Also speaking during the event, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube said the exhibitions at the National Disability Expo have shown that disability cannot inhibit a person from performing duties done by able-bodied people. He said the expo was a great platform to celebrate the diversity and achievements of the disabled community.

Under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has made great strides towards the creation of an inclusive society that recognises the rights of people with disabilities, among them being the opening up of opportunities for them in empowerment programmes.

In June 2021, President Mnangagwa launched the National Disability Policy. This was followed by the setting up of the Technical National Coordination Committee in 2022 to provide guidance on the implementation of the policy.