Government acts on stock theft, mandatory branding emphasised

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has reiterated that branding of cattle is mandatory and a critical component in solving cattle ownership disputes, curbing stock theft, controlling cattle movement and reducing the spread of diseases from one area to another.

Through the Directorate of Veterinary Services, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has further engaged with the Police National Anti-stock theft coordination where it has been agreed that farmers should now first obtain a Veterinary Permit ahead of a Police Clearance in the movement of cattle. The decision came at the realisation that farmers move cattle with only a Police Clearance.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Director for Veterinary Services Dr Pious Makaya reminded farmers that branding of cattle is mandatory.

“People should know that branding of cattle is mandatory for all cattle with the exception of pedigree and dairy cattle according to the animal health livestock identification regulations of 2003. All cattle above six months old must be branded to indicate their dip tank or farm of origin. Branding serves the purpose of identifying the dip tank or farm of origin.

“Additionally, farmers can apply for farm specific brands through the Registrar General’s office. Cattle branding is a critical component in solving cattle ownership disputes, curbing stock theft, controlling cattle movement and reducing the spread of diseases from one area to another,” said Dr Makaya.

He said the presence of visible brand marks is a good sign recognised in disease control which facilitates access to markets. In addition to branding, Dr Makaya said the Directorate of Veterinary Services had a fruitful meeting with police commissioners from the anti-stock theft coordination to map a way to curb stock theft.

“One of the major outcomes of the meeting was that instead of livestock owners collecting the police clearance first then the veterinary permit second, it was agreed that the latter has to be issued first then the police clearance after. This is being done so that we curb a situation whereby farmers only move with the police clearance.

“We also took it upon ourselves that all stock cards have to be updated across all provinces as DVS continues to use free mass vaccination against foot and mouth as well as anthrax to ensure we update our stock cards. We are also going to use the local leadership to carry out this exercise of updating our livestock stock cards,” said Dr Makaya.

