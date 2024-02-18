Source: Government champions service delivery in Zvishavane | Sunday News (local news)

RESIDENTS of Zvishavane are over the moon after benefiting from the Second Republic’s devolution programme which is transforming previously marginalised communities across the country.

This comes after the commissioning of a fire tender and four service vehicles in the town last week. Zvishavane Town Council has beefed up its emergency response vehicle fleet through the acquisition of a fire tender and four service vehicles which were funded through the devolution programme. The development has brought relief to residents of the mining town some of whom have lost property due to lack of fire tenders.

“We are happy and relieved following the delivery of a fire tender and these vehicles. We commend the Second Republic for releasing such funds because they are helping us to achieve Vision 2030,” said one of the residents.

“We are excited by the delivery because last month a building in our town was razed down by fire due to lack of such equipment, this is a commendable initiative by the government and the council,” another added.

The local authority is indebted to the central government for availing devolution funds. Acting Secretary of Zvishavane Town Council, Mr Allan Chaparadza said, “We are grateful as Zvishavane Town Council that the government has given us the equipment. Before the handover of this equipment, we had several challenges, but now I can assure you that all those challenges are past. We are hopeful of a brighter future.”

The government has since pledged more support for critical services. Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Owen Ncube said, “This indicates the commitment of the Second Republic to improve the welfare and well-being of its residents. The government this year has increased the allocation of devolution funds in a move meant to promote and accelerate equitable development in various communities. I want to assure you that the government will do everything in its capacity to help local authorities achieve their set goals. This is in tandem with the mantra Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.”

The devolution programme has seen Zvishavane Town Council embarking on several developmental programmes such as the Mandava Urban Renewal Project, rehabilitation of Mabhula Sewer Treatment Plant and Eastlea Piped Water Scheme. (Source: ZBC Online)