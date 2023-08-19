Source: Government commissions another modern clinic | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro addresses the community after commissioning Izimnyama Clinic in Mangwe District yesterday

Peter Matika, peter.matika@chronicle.co.zw

HEALTH and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro yesterday commissioned another clinic in Mangwe District, in Bulilima West constituency in Matabeleland South province.

On Thursday he commissioned another clinic in Malalume, Bulilima District.

Dr Mangwiro commissioned Izimnyama Clinic, which is an up-to-the-minute clinic comparable to many private institutions.

The clinic boasts of modern equipment and facilities, which Dr Mangwiro said was a dream come true to the district, ever since the vision to establish a clinic was conceptualised in 1959.

“This is a dream come true for the rural folk in this district. I am happy to see that there has been massive development that coincides with the Second Republic’s Vision to leave no man and no place behind in attaining an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030. This was a dream that was conceptualised by sturdy villagers, with the bulk being women who laid the first foundation,” said Dr Mangwiro.

He said he wanted the facility to be a referral institution in the next few years as plans have already been set in motion to extend and construct more wards at the clinic.

“Your health is your wealth and your wealth is your health. If we have a healthy nation then we are destined for a wealthy nation. In the coming times, we want to build a maternity home for expecting mothers. It will be fully catered for and all the mothers will not be required to bring food and other accessories as they will be fully catered for by the Government,” said Dr Mangwiro.

He said the Government was especially impressed with the initiatives being implemented by communities in facilitating the development of the country, particularly in the health services department.

“I am happy to see that we as a nation are working hand in hand through the use of devolution funds, community projects and our families in the diaspora to complement Government efforts in constructing easily accessible health facilities throughout the country.

“As Government forges ahead with efforts to promote universal health coverage there are plans that are underway to establish healthcare facilities at village level countrywide. This will create employment, which will see community health workers being capacitated,” said Dr Mangwiro.

Dr Mangwiro noted that the Government had in turn donated an ambulance to the clinic, hi-tech hospital equipment, a dental chair and equipment, as well as an X-ray machine to complement the clinic’s magnificence.

He said such initiatives will in turn make Zimbabwe a model of primary healthcare in the region as the Second Republic continues to implement policies that uplift livelihoods.

“This is what we seek to accomplish as the Second republic. We pride ourselves in health. A healthy country is a wealthy country. This is in line with the NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1) model in attaining Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy,” said Dr Mangwiro.

He said village health care workers complement services offered at clinics and hospitals as they distribute prescribed medicines and identify health challenges in communities and attend to socio-economic issues affecting people.

“Therefore we want to employ locals at these health institutions, as they are much closer to the communities and people. In that regard we will be launching health training programmes for women under the ages of 30 and those that are above 40,” said Dr Mangwiro.

“In the coming months we will assist in terms of providing an ambulance, state-of-the-art maternity ward as well as provide machinery to store medicines at required temperatures,” said Dr Mangwiro.

He said these initiatives are commendable and are receiving attention from President Mnangagwa who prioritises healthcare.

“Let us be wise and rally behind our visionary leader who prides in development. Health care, as I keep mentioning, is an essential part of all communities and must be easily accessible to anyone. The plan is to have facilities that are easily accessible to villages. People should not have to travel long distances to access health care. This is indeed commendable,” said Dr Mangwiro.