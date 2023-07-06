Source: Government commits to civil servants’ welfare | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Prof Paul Mavima

Mbulelo Mpofu, mbulelo.smpofu@gmail.com

GOVERNMENT is set to meet civil servants’ worker representatives tomorrow 7 July, to discuss their conditions of service.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima confirmed the meeting in a statement.

“Following my announcement on 25 June 2023 that Government will effect a new remuneration package that includes an increment in the United States dollar component for civil servants to cushion them from the rising cost of living. I am pleased to announce that Government and worker representatives will convene the National Joint Negotiating Council meeting on 07 July 2023 to discuss conditions of service for civil servants.

“Government remains committed to improving the welfare of its employees and will continue to engage workers’ representatives in a bid to improve conditions of service for civil servants,” read the statement.