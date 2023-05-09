Source: Government condemns exclusive forex sales | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

GOVERNMENT has condemned unscrupulous behaviour by some suppliers and manufacturers who demand payment exclusively in foreign currency amid concern over the selling of goods below the prescribed weight and volume by some players.

In a statement, Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza, said demanding payment exclusively in foreign currency violates the dual currency pricing system adopted by the Government.

“It has come to our attention that some suppliers of basic commodities have been observed demanding payment exclusively in foreign currency for certain basic commodities in violation of the dual currency pricing system adopted by the Government,” she said.

“Furthermore, a few manufacturers of basic goods have been observed selling goods that are below the prescribed weight and volume and corrective action will always be taken to protect consumers.”

Dr Nzenza said her ministry has held frank engagements with manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers of basic commodities over the past week in a bid to find a lasting solution to the observed matter.

“All stakeholders concerned are being engaged and are committed to finding a lasting solution to this situation. The public is encouraged to take note that there are no shortages of basic commodities in the economy,” she said.

“The ministry, in liaison with relevant arms of Government, continues to advocate for the availability of foreign currency to productive sectors of the economy and to achieve macro-economic stability.

“We also assure the private sector that issues brought forward in our engagements are being attended to for the benefit of the consumers,” said the media.

-@SikhulekelaniM1