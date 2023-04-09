Source: Government cracks the whip on extra lessons | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Minister Edgar Moyo

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary Secondary Education has urged parents to shun extra lessons being conducted by some schools as they are illegal.

Despite an announcement by the Ministry stating that there will be no extra lessons over the school holiday some schools have gone on to conduct the lessons.

Parents with children who are boarders are sending their children for extra lessons at local day schools. In 2021 teachers and private tutors were said to be cashing in on extra lessons, charging up to US$40 per subject per month, especially for secondary examination classes as parents and guardians became desperate to make up for lost time, which was caused by the Covid-19 necessitated national lockdown.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said parents have to partner with Government to curtail extra lessons.

“The challenge is that some teachers are shortchanging learners during the school term so that parents can bring the children for extra lessons during the holidays. Teachers should be able to cover the syllabus during the school term as now the school calendar has gone back to normal,” he said.

“If parents shun these illegal extra lessons and demand that their children receive quality education during the term then there will be no need for extra lessons. We need the buy-in from parents to ensure that children have access to quality education at our schools.”

Deputy Minister Moyo said there was also a need for parents to report schools that were conducting extra lessons.

In a statement last month, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary, Ms Tumisang Thabela said the Ministry came to the decision, as lessons were not interrupted during the term. She said in the interim pupils can be assigned holiday homework and asked to compile their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities, fully utilising the available alternative learning methods at their disposal.