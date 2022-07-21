Source: Government formalises air services development programme to promote air connectivity | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Tawanda Gusha

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

A steering committee dedicated to air connectivity development has been appointed by the Government as it formalises the Zimbabwe Air Services Development Programme aimed at promoting air connectivity.

This formalisation comes on the back of 18 months of air services development work at the technical level, under the leadership of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (ACZ).

Having secured seven new routes and frequencies to Zimbabwe during that period, the technical work will now be supported by a formal inter-ministerial steering committee.

The Steering Committee with representation from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Airports Company of Zimbabwe, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), the Ministry of Environment Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will supervise the work of the technical committee.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said the technical committee is chaired by ACZ chief executive officer Mr Tawanda Gusha, deputised by Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, the ZTA Chief Executive Officer.

The committee works on the day-to-day execution of an Air Services Development Program with the technical support of IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

“The committee identifies, pitches and secures strategic new routes, airlines and frequencies to the country. The technical committee will work very closely with the private sector-especially the tourism sector-to secure appropriate seat capacity for Zimbabwe’s key markets,” reads the statement.