Government hires 4 600 teachers, eyes 2 400 more 

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Torerayi Moyo (pic credit internet)

Patrick Chitumba, patrick.chitumba@chronicle.co.zw

A TOTAL of 4 600 teachers have been recruited since January this year and plans are underway to recruit an additional 2 400 during the third term, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, has said.

He said the recruitment is meant to address the shortage of teachers as Government strives to improve the teacher to pupil ratio in order to guarantee quality education.

“Government has already recruited 4 600 teachers and plans to recruit an additional 2 400 during the third term,” said Minister Moyo.

He said his ministry was committed to invest in teacher development programmes as it works on improving the quality of education. “We firmly believe that motivated teachers with good academic qualifications are the bedrock of quality education,” he said. Minister Moyo said in order to reduce distances travelled by pupils as well as decongest some schools, Government is building new primary and secondary schools in line with the Second Republic’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

“We plan to build at least 200 new schools this year and some of these schools will be built through public- private partnerships,” said Minister Moyo.

He commended the Government for the milestones achieved over the last 44 years saying the country now boasts of 10 681 primary and secondary schools.