Source: Government orders baby powder off shelves | Sunday News (local news)

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has ordered distributors and retailers of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder to remove the product from their shelves following revelations that the feed has a cancer-causing agent that can harm babies in the long-run.

The announcement was made by the Secretary for Health and Child care, Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza, in a statement.

“On 18 April 2023 an American television Channel Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) reported that Johnson and Johnson, an American multinational cooperation had assumed the liability to pay 8.9 billion United States dollars to the medical industry in compensation over allegations that the company’s baby powder was causing cancer,” he said.

Air Comm Chimedza said research by an American Academy of Pediatrics unearthed that the taic used in the production of the baby powder was highly toxic due to contamination with carcinogen asbestos. According to the Health Ministry, the product is still popular in South Africa amid indications that small consumers locally are unaware of its potential risks. Given the significant importation of health products by Zimbabwe from South Africa there is a high risk that the contaminated baby powder could still be finding its way into the Zimbabwean market.

“Ministry of Health and Child Care is banning the importation and distribution and sale of Johnson and Johnson baby powders containing the taic ingredients with immediate effect. Environmental health officers and technicians are advised to remove all Johnson and Johnson baby power containing the taic ingredients form the market,” said Air Comm Chimedza.

It is also reported that Tanzanian Bureau of Standards on 19 April also banned the importation, distribution and sale of Johnson and Johnson baby powder containing tiac ingredients. — @NyembeziMu