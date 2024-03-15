Source: Government procures 40 borehole rigs for the education sector | The Herald (Local News)

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Torerai Moyo touring stands of schools that exhibited at the national commemoration of the 9th Edition of African Day of School Feeding at Chiedza Zimcor Primary School in Zvimba on Wednesday

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Second Republic has procured 40 borehole drilling rigs that will be used solely to benefit over 10 000 schools across the country as it moves a gear up in availing potable water and nutritional meals to its learners, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Torerai Moyo has said.

Speaking Wednesday at Chiedza Zimcor Primary School in Zvimba during the national commemoration of the 9th Edition of African Day of School Feeding which also coincided with the launch of Zimbabwe Food Safety Standards and Practical Food Handlers Guide, Dr Moyo said the rigs were part of President Mnangagwa’s led government initiatives towards supporting the feeding scheme.

The move also seeks to combat the negative and harsh effects posed to the communities by the ever-changing climate and weather patterns.

With Zimbabwe facing the El-Nino-induced drought this year, learners particularly those at the primary school level are at risk of suffering from malnutrition.

“Just last week, the Government procured 40 drilling rigs which will be used solely for the drilling of boreholes for water to all the 10 500 schools in Zimbabwe.

“The borehole rigs have the potential to drill as deep as 450 metres which is going to see even schools in dry areas having boreholes that will not only provide drinking but water for garden projects.

“At every school in Zimbabwe, a borehole will be drilled and will make sure that there is running water and will provide a nutritional garden,” he said.

He added that the government was going to provide drip irrigation equipment at every school that will see a lot of production in terms of horticulture.