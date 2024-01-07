Source: Government rehabilitates over 4 600ha of irrigation land | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

MORE than 4 600 hectares (ha) were rehabilitated at irrigation schemes in 2023, while in excess of 4 200ha were developed as new irrigation area by the Government in a bid to improve agricultural production to mitigate the effects of climate change.

In an interview, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development’s Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said they were reviving and developing more irrigation schemes which was critical for smallholder farmers to improve agricultural production.

“In terms of irrigation development, the area rehabilitated in 2023 was 4 601ha by the Government and some of the projects were in partnership with development partners and private sector. New irrigation area developed in 2023 amounted to 4 224,7ha, while 15 irrigation schemes were officially commissioned and handed over to communities,” he said.

He said some of the rehabilitated irrigation schemes in 2023 under the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) in Matabeleland South Province included Silalabuhwa, Makwe, Valley and Masholomoshe among others covering an area of 799ha.

Prof Jiri said of the completed, functional irrigation schemes commissioned and handed over to communities, there were 3 929 direct beneficiaries and more indirect ones.

“Just to name a few, in Matabeleland North, Umguza District at Phaphamani Irrigation Scheme there were 12 direct beneficiaries, 24 at Redwood Irrigation Scheme. In Matabeleland South, Insiza District at Silalabuhwa Irrigation Scheme there were 845 direct beneficiaries, 206 at Valley Irrigation Scheme in Matobo District and 120 at Makwe Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda District among others,” he said.

Prof Jiri said communities were reaping a number of benefits at the revived and new irrigation schemes that include access to irrigation water for non-functional or dilapidated schemes that had been neglected.

He said the rehabilitation and construction of new schemes coupled with the deployment of Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) scheme business managers had enhanced production, productivity and profitability at the schemes.

“At schemes like Banga, Bubi-Lupane, Insukamini, Nyahoni and Chibuwe among others, farmers are reporting increased access to food and higher incomes. There has been improved business skills where through scheme business managers and farming as a business (FAAB) trainings commercialisation is now enhanced,” he said.

“Schemes now have business units and they have also been assisted to register as businesses to access more markets, while also getting linkages to export markets.”

The Permanent Secretary said there has been increased production and productivity of strategic crops like wheat and maize, as well as increased access to Presidential Input Support for more areas where maize and wheat are being produced.

He said beneficiaries in communities were now accessing loans through the AFC Land and Development Bank because they have water and were trained in business skills.

“Beneficiaries have also witnessed improved access to markets where contract companies are now going to work with farmers. This means increased incomes from high value crops such as chilli, paprika and beans among others.”

Prof Jiri said irrigation works currently in progress and due for completion in 2024 were 52 projects covering 7 093,9ha, while more new projects will also be rolled out this year.

Of the 52 irrigation works projects, 21 were in Matabeleland South with the area being covered standing at 3 171ha, five in Manicaland on 1 137,9ha, eight in Masvingo on 615ha, six in Mashonaland Central on 631ha, three in Mashonaland East on 300ha, three in Mashonaland West on 410ha, four in Matabeleland North on 431ha and two in Midlands on 398ha.

The Government, through SIRP, a seven-year programme, is contributing to the resilience of smallholder farming communities in Zimbabwe and helping reduce the vulnerability of communities to food and nutrition insecurity, climate change effects and economic shocks.

The intention is to fight the effects of climate change and assist farmers in diversifying their farming operations, thereby allowing them to grow crops all year round instead of engaging in seasonal crop production.