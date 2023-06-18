Source: Government reverses NUST retrenchment, academics promoted | Sunday News (local news)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has reversed the National University of Science of Technology (Nust)’s staff rationalisation exercise that had seen more than 60 workers sent home to “create a lean, efficient, effective and fit-for-purpose staff”.

More than 60 employees were reportedly handed letters of retrenchment by the institution’s human resources office on 30 May, notifying them that 31 May would be their last day at work. However, in a recent turn of events, Nust Vice-Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo notified of the reversal of the retrenchment exercise.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s Office wishes to advise that the staff rationalisation exercise, which had resulted in some employees being laid off, has been reversed with immediate effect. All staff members who were affected should report for duty at their workstations,” notified Prof Dlodlo.

On 22 July 2021, a notice was issued notifying of a restructuring and staff rationalisation exercise as well as the call for voluntary retrenchment. Another call for early retirement was issued on 15 March last year. On 23 May 2023, the institution advised that the exercise had reached the final stage and issued retrenchment letters. “The purpose of the exercise was to create a lean, efficient, effective, fit-for-purpose staff that is motivated to deliver on the institution’s mandate as outlined in the pillars of Education 5.0. After all due processes as stated in the notice of 22 July 2021, the exercise resulted in the creation of new posts, and the abolishment of other posts. Some staff members responded to the call for voluntary retrenchment, and early retirement…”

Meanwhile, the university has promoted three academic staff from the Faculty of Communication and Information Science’s Department of Journalism and Media Studies to the positions of Associate Professor. The three PhD holders are now Professors Mphathisi Ndlovu, Bhekinkosi Jakobe Ncube and Lungile Augustine Tshuma. They have been honoured for their contribution in widening the knowledge body through writing academic papers that have earned international recognition.