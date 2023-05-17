Source: Government tackles migratory pests impact on wheat | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Dr John Bhasera

GOVERNMENT has taken steps to protect the winter wheat crop from the menacing migratory pests, a senior official has said.

Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development permanent secretary, Dr John Basera, said this on the sidelines of the recently held Midlands winter wheat launch in Kwekwe.

Migratory pests, especially quelea birds, can be a menace and cause huge losses when not dealt with decisively and timeously.

“In terms of the migratory pests, especially quelea birds, which can be a menace, we are ready. As Government, through the Migratory Pests Control Unit, we believe that we are ready,” Dr Bhasera said.

“In terms of equipment, we will make use of drones and spray planes. So, we are working with DDF and even the Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe so that they support us in that regard.”

Dr Basera further stated that the Government had imported chemicals and measures had been put in place to spray the pests at their breeding places before they struck, and a rapid response team had since been setup.

“We have imported chemicals and we will import more chemicals. We have hit breeding sites before the winter wheat season and we are targeting the low-lying areas like Chiredzi and others so that we suppress the quelea birds.

“We also have the rapid response team which, when reports are made, will be there to control the pests.”

The Midlands province has set a target of putting 9 000 hectares under the winter wheat crop. Last season, the province managed to surpass its target after planting 9 300 hectares against a target of 6 420 hectares.

It, however, lost 10 tons of wheat to early rains after farmers planted late.

The Government has been moving to increase wheat production to meet the national requirement in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agriculture Recovery Plan and the National Development Strategy 1 and in pursuit of the vision to become an empowered and prosperous upper middle income society by 2030.

