Source: Government to descend on retailers stocking illicit brews | Sunday News (local news)

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

INDUSTRY and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has warned retailers against stocking and selling illicit alcoholic brews, saying she is engaging relevant enforcement arms to ensure punitive measures are imposed on those found on the wrong side of the law.

She said it was worrying that illegal substances were now available in ordinary supermarkets, grocery shops as well as tuckshops adding that the sad development was exacerbating drug and substance abuse among the youths as they have easy access to the shops.

“The Ministry urges all supermarkets and grocery shops to desist from stocking and trading in illicit alcoholic beverages as well as those smuggled into the country. The Ministry shall be engaging responsible authorities including the Standards Association of Zimbabwe to investigate the contents of these illicit alcoholic beverages in order to fully inform the consumers” she said.

She urged all manufacturers of alcoholic beverages to adhere to Statutory Instrument 25 of 2001 on Food and Food Standards (alcoholic beverages) as well as the Trade Measures Act (Chapter14:23) in order to protect consumers from consumption of unsafe/hazardous goods.

“On its part, the ministry will intensify monitoring and investigative activities through the Consumer Protection Commission and Trade Measures to curb such practices. The ministry will adopt a whole of Government approach to collaborate with all Government ministries and agencies on enforcement of all the statutes responsible for consumer protection,” said Dr Nyoni.

She said the mandate of her ministry was to improve consumer welfare and economic growth through the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44), which inter alia, is meant to protect consumers from the consumption of unsafe and hazardous products including illicit drugs/alcoholic beverages illegally manufactured and some imported into the country.

Dr Nyoni added that it was equally sad to note the negative effects of drugs which have led to health-related problems, academic failures in the young generations, poor peer relationships and crime-related activities.

Last week Masvingo City Council management banned the consumption of Kambucha during working hours as workers were now drinking it under the guise of its medicinal purposes yet it is an alcoholic drink.

“It has come to our attention that some Council employees come to work whilst drunk due to consumption of alcoholic and other intoxicating substances. It has also been noted that some employees are seen consuming Kambucha drink during working hours in the guise that it is medicinal. However, we are reliably and authoritatively advised by the Council’s Medical Doctor that the drink contains alcohol. In light of the above, it is advised that the consumption of Kambucha drink during working hours has been banned with immediate effect,” read the notice. — @NyembeziMu