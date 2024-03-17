Source: Government, tourism players to address accommodation challenges during ZITF | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government and tourism players are engaging to find short and long-term solutions as they move to address accommodation challenges that arise in Bulawayo during the country’s premier showcase, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

This year the annual event which will be in its 64th edition is set to take place from 23 to 27 April and will be held under the theme “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”

The trade showcase which brings the city alive every year, has been an opportune time for the hospitality sector that cash in on it.

The availability of accommodation then becomes a major challenge during the ZITF week for those who look for it at the last minute, as major hotels and lodges would be fully booked a month or two ahead of the trade showcase.

Recently Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa and his Industry and Commerce counterpart Dr Thomas Wushe, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) president Mr Wengayi Nhau and his vice-president, Mr Clive Chinwada as well as the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Brain Nyakutombwa met to discuss the availability of accommodation during ZITF.

In an interview, Mr Nhau said the discussion was centred around the aspect of supply and demand, which is a key component on the availability of accommodation during ZITF.

“We believe it is more of a demand and supply issue than anything else. We agreed on a certain formula that I will not be at liberty to disclose at this point in time until it has fully materialised that will see the availability of accommodation and more rooms being released on the market.

“It is our belief that once we have more rooms on the market it will have an effect on the supply and demand and in turn prices addressed,” he said.

He said they have come up with a short-term solution that will address the issue this year, while also working on medium to long-term solutions.

On the pricing model during ZITF period, Mr Nhau said they did not discuss individual rates because they vary from property to property.

“We know there has been a concern over room prices of some places because if you compare the current prices and the ones for the ZITF period there is a difference.

“When you then see rates going up during ZITF it’s an aspect of supply and demand, but as stakeholders ourselves in business and the Government on the other hand, we are engaging to find longer and sustainable solutions to the availability of accommodation in Bulawayo that is from a medium to long-term point of view,” he said.

“At the moment the interventions that we have made were primarily for short-term basis. Something has been done and we are not going to release any rates that are available but should people check they will find out that there will be rooms available and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.”

He said high charges during ZITF was not only something that affected the country, but a global trend in areas where major events takes place in due to the aspect of supply and demand.

Mr Nhau called on people to book as early as possible.

“It is our encouragement that those who may want to participate make their arrangements and reservations well in advance. You would find that the earlier people book the more affordable the accommodation is than booking later when the cheaper options will be less available,” he said.

Recently giving an update on preparations to this year’s showcase, ZITF Board chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said they expected to surpass last year’s figure of 21 countries that exhibited with 19 having already confirmed their participation.