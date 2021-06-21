Source: Government was wise on Covid-19 vaccine response: Prof Mutambara | Herald (Top Stories)

Roselyne Sachiti

in Okada, Edo State, Nigeria

Zimbabwean academic, Professor Author Mutambara has hailed the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic saying government was wise in procuring the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines at a time some African countries were shunning these, opting for those from the West.

In an interview with The Herald, on the sidelines on a special webinar “Vaccine Research and development in Africa: Perspectives from the Academics”, here today, Prof Mutambara who is former deputy prime minister, said Zimbabwe was strategic.

“Government did not wait for WHO, they went and did a bilateral with China which brought in Sinoharm and Sinovac in Zimbabwe, and were able to address the pandemic in the country.

“To show that Zimbabwe was wise, South African white executives are hiring their jets into Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe to get vaccinated with Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines,” he said.- More to follow