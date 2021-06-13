Source: Govt empowers war vets | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Debra Matabvu

VETERANS of the liberation struggle are the bedrock of the country’s freedom and sovereignty and Government is committed to improving their livelihoods and standing in society through multiple empowerment initiatives, President Mnangagwa has said.

Launching the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Economic Empowerment Programmes and Vetting Exercise in Harare yesterday, the President said war veterans displayed unflinching patriotism during difficult times when the country was under siege from agents of regime change.

He said the Government also recognised the contribution made by non-combatant cadres and war collaborators during the Second Chimurenga, adding that his Government was ready to step in and provide them with opportunities to undertake empowerment projects.

“Dating back to the days of the liberation struggle, you fought for Independence; you fought for our land; you fought for one-man, one-vote,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Throughout the years since Independence, you have been firm believers of the supremacy of the ballot.

“I, therefore, commend you for respecting constitutionalism and for always remaining with the people and acting in their best interests, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“It is indeed the people that sustained our efforts during the liberation struggle.

“They have sustained us as a party and Government, throughout the years of sanctions and unrelenting regime change onslaught by our detractors.”

He said war veterans should remain intricately connected to the people and serve the country wholeheartedly in building and developing a prosperous nation.

The President said Government will lead the documentation of the country’s history and tell the stories of the country’s heroes from a local perspective.

“I applaud the creative cultural industry for their quest to tell the stories of all the heroes and heroines of our country. This correct narrative acknowledges that the war of resistance and liberation was fought throughout the entire country,” he said.

“The immortalisation and memorialisation of our heroes must serve as a reminder to future generations of the brutality and savagery of the white settler regime towards our forefathers.

“These must inspire all of us and the youth in particular, to consistently defend our Independence, territorial integrity and dignity. Neo-colonialism and neo-imperialism should never be allowed into our country.”

President Mnangagwa also announced the launch of one of the empowerment vehicles being championed by Government – the War Veterans Investment Corporation – a holding company wholly owned by war veterans through the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board.

The company has seven subsidiaries: Veterans Agricultural Company, Veterans Mining Company, Veterans Financial Services, Veterans Health Services, Veterans Tourism Company, Veterans Property Development Company and Veterans Security Company.

“The operations of the Veterans Investment Corporation are expected to generate inflows into the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund. I, therefore, urge the board to take advantage of the Second Republic’s vision of a private sector-led economic development to grow the vision embodied in these initiatives.

“As we forge ahead and in keeping with the new culture of inclusion and leaving no one behind, the Board must involve Veterans and persons with desired skills in the management of the Veterans Investment Corporation and other business subsidiaries.

“This will ensure that the interests of the sector are well represented and that anticipated benefits accrue to the rank and file of the veterans of the liberation struggle.”

Five farms have already been allocated to the Veterans Agricultural Company in Mashonaland West (Zvimba), Mashonaland Central (Mazowe), Midlands (Kwekwe), Masvingo (Mwenezi) and Mashonaland East (Murehwa).

The Veterans Mining Company has been allocated 21 mining claims covering 7 000 hectares.

In addition, Government has availed space at Tugwi Mukosi Dam to the Veterans Tourism Company to set up recreational facilities, while a fisheries permit will also be issued for fishing operations at Kariba Dam.

The Veterans Property Company will be allocated land to build low cost houses.

The Veterans Financial Company is also applying for banking and insurance licenses.

“Going forward it is imperative that we sharpen our collective determination and strategies with regards to the attainment of Vision 2030,” said the President.

“As the war veterans sector sets up these entities, it is paramount that transparency, accountability, professionalism and good corporate governance are given due attention.

“It is no longer business as usual. We have a national, sectoral and inter-generational obligation to ensure that established entities are viable and profitable.

“On its part, Government has since commenced the capitalisation of the business units, especially in the case of agriculture and mining.”

President Mnangagwa also urged the war veterans to shun corruption.

Speaking at the same event, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said non-combatant cadres and war collaborators deserve recognition.

“The decision to recognise them through the vetting exercise attests to the commitment of the Second Republic to, not only abide by the Constitution, but to also tell the true story of what happened during the liberation war.”

The event was attended by Zanu-PF Second Secretary and Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Harare Metropolitan Province, Oliver Chidawu and senior Government officials.