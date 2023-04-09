Source: Govt lauded for airports upgrade | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

GOVERNMENT is facilitating growth of the tourism industry and sustainable development of the aviation sector through a continuous upgrade of airport facilities, fastjet Zimbabwe chief commercial officer Ms Vivian Ruwuya has said.

On Tuesday, the budget airline launched two new local routes connecting Harare and Kariba, as well as Harare and Hwange.

“It is widely said in the aviation community that if you build a kilometre of road, it will take you for a kilometre, but if you build a kilometre of the runway, it will connect you to the world,” she said.

“Today, we say thank you to the authorities for ensuring that our runways and airport facilities are kept in a good state and continuously developed, allowing us to connect these destinations to the world.”

The two new local routes are expected to boost domestic tourism by facilitating easy access to tourism destinations.

Added Ms Ruwuya: “The flights to Kariba and Hwange National Park join fastjet’s growing network of flights that is designed to offer travellers seamless connections as they explore our beautiful country, Zimbabwe, a world of wonders.”

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona,

who was represented by the chief director of transport systems, development and management in the ministry, Dr Loveness Masuka-Dumwa, said air transport plays a critical role in the global supply

chain.

“This is a momentous occasion for us and one that we have been eagerly anticipating for some time.

“These two destinations are not only popular tourist spots but also important economic hubs, and we are excited that they are now connected to the rest of Zimbabwe and to the whole world,” he said.

Airports Company of Zimbabwe board chairperson Mr Devnanda Popatlal said the new flights will be an enabler to domestic tourism.

“We appeal to people of Zimbabwe to take advantage of increasing domestic tourism because there is so much here — best climate in the world and best facilities of international standards,” he said.