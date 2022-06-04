Source: Govt moves to implement Protocol to protect ozone layer | Newsday (News)

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

GOVERNMENT says it is on the verge of putting measures to expedite the implementation of the Montreal Protocol which seeks the phasing out of dangerous substances that deplete the ozone layer.

The 1987 Montreal Protocol is a global agreement to protect the stratospheric ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

Zimbabwe is signatory to protocol.

Addressing the media at an Ozone Unit workshop in Kadoma on Tuesday, national Ozone Unit manager in the Environment and Tourism Ministry, George Chaumba said implementing the protocol was necessary in addressing global warming.

“There are a lot of effects that are associated with ultraviolet radiation from the sun which is caused by ozone depleting substances. There might be the occurrence of skin cancer, eye cataracts and even low crop yields,” Chaumba said.

“People who bleach their skin are more prone to skin cancers therefore we urge citizens to desist from using chemicals that deplete the ozone layer.”

Chaumba said the ministry plans to ensure ozone depleting substances such as the hydrofluorocarbons ()HFCs) are totally phased out.

In 2016, parties to the Montreal Protocol adopted the Kigali Amendment to phase down production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) worldwide.

The amendment calls on all countries to gradually phase down their production and consumption of HFCs using Montreal Protocol phases.

Energy and power development ministry representative Onest Kwiridzanai added: “We aim to create an enabling policy and regulatory environment for the adoption of energy efficiency and the development of mandatory Minimum Energy performance standards(Meps) and a labelling scheme and develop a national policy roadmap for the implementation of standards.”

The post Govt moves to implement Protocol to protect ozone layer appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.