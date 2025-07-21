Source: Govt receives over 1 000 Gukurahundi submissions | The Herald (Top Stories)

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT has received more than 1 000 Gukurahundi cases from survivors and affected families across Matabeleland North and South provinces, marking a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s journey towards national healing and reconciliation.

In an interview with The Herald, Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, who is also head of the secretariat of the Peacebuilding Outreach Programme, said the process represents an important milestone in the country’s journey towards creating a united, inclusive, and peaceful Zimbabwe.

“We encourage all Zimbabweans to support this initiative, listen with empathy, and stay committed to our shared mission of reconciliation and nation-building,” she said.

Mrs Mabiza said a Co-ordination Centre has been established in Bulawayo to support logistical arrangements and information management.

“Since the official launch of the outreach programme two weeks ago, traditional leaders have begun hearings in selected districts of Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South,” she said.

“The programme has been implemented in a structured manner, informed by community perspectives and grounded in a victim-centred approach.

“Traditional leaders have also been fully equipped with the necessary training and tools for documenting testimonies.”

Mrs Mabiza said traditional leaders have played a pivotal role in fostering culturally respectful and secure spaces for open dialogue.

“As of 15 July 2025, a total of 1,297 submissions had been received from survivors, affected families, and community members across both Matabeleland North (344 submissions) and Matabeleland South (953 submissions),” she said.

“These submissions include oral testimonies, community grievances, and requests for redress or assistance.

“Hearings are conducted in familiar communal settings such as traditional courts and homesteads, where victims are encouraged to recount their experiences in their native languages, in the presence of trusted community leaders.

“The process upholds strict standards of confidentiality and provides safeguards against any potential harm or prejudice to participants.”

Mrs Mabiza said the outreach process was gaining trust and acceptance across communities, with growing appreciation for the Government’s commitment to truth, justice, and national healing.

“The dignified and respectful manner in which Traditional Leaders are conducting the sessions has fostered confidence and encouraged open and constructive participation in this important dialogue,” she said.

“Thus far, the outreach has progressed smoothly across all targeted areas, with no significant challenges in community engagement.

“The collaborative efforts of traditional leaders, local structures, and supporting teams have ensured broad participation and steady momentum in the process.”

Mrs Mabiza added that all logistical challenges have been addressed.

“Operational and logistical challenges, where they arise, are being addressed on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

“Traditional leaders, with the support of the Co-ordinating Centre, have played a central role in identifying and resolving such issues promptly, thereby ensuring that the outreach continues with minimal disruption”.

The outreach programme, Mrs Mabiza said, will continue for as long as necessary to ensure all affected communities are adequately engaged.

“The timeline remains flexible and will be guided by the pace of hearings and the volume of submissions received in each province,” she said.

“Once this phase concludes, the focus will shift to data analysis, validation, and the development of appropriate policy and legislative responses.”

