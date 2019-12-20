Source: Govt sidelining Zanu PF bigwigs | Newsday (News)

BY MOSES MATENGA

ZANU PF bigwigs seconded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to work full-time at the party offices are reportedly disappointed that government officials, including ministers, were not consulting them on key issues.

This was revealed in the central committee report presented last week by the production and labour department that expressed “disappointment” in government officials, ministries included, over failure to implement calls for a symbiotic relationship between party and government.

“The department of production and labour is disappointed that the party has not found a formula for translating this governance policy position into practical action,” the report read.

“The party, at all levels, must give due attention to the developmental and economic issues within their wards, districts and provinces. There is, thus, greater need, going forward, for a more symbiotic relationship between party and government ministries, departments and agencies at the grassroots level.”

The full-time party workers include Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje, Patrick Chinamasa (finance), Khaya Moyo (spokesperson), Obert Mpofu (administration), Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (external relations), Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana (legal affairs), Christopher Mushohwe (economic affairs) and Douglas Mahiya (war veterans).

The officials, however, enjoy ministerial perks.

The report noted that government continued to act with little interaction between itself and the party at all levels.

“Government continues to act with very little interaction between itself and the party at virtually all levels. It is still difficult for the party to get information on the specific government plans related to the implementation of its programmes at the district and ward levels,” it read.

In his address to the 107th session of the central committee in 2017, Mnangagwa said: “The party at all levels must give due attention to the developmental and economic issues within their wards, districts and provinces. There is, thus, greater need going forward, for a more symbiotic relationship between party and government ministries, government agencies at the grassroots level.”

He said this was essential to ensure that government and party work to deliver on promises made to the people.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo refused to comment on the matter, referring questions to secretary for legal affairs, Mangwana, who was not immediately available.

The Zanu PF bigwigs seconded to the Zanu PF headquarters have, on some occasions, complained that they were not being consulted on key policy matters by government officials.

At one time, the bigwigs accused Finance minister Mthuli Ncube of coming up with some policies without consulting them.

