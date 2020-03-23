Source: Govt steps up irrigation drive | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Rudo Mandiro

Government has come up with an agricultural workplan towards the implementation of a national project targeting at least 200 hectares, under irrigated crops, in each district.

The initiative is part of the Second Republic’s bid to ensure food security and increase agricultural production at grassroots levels.

A plan is already in place to roll out the project, which targets mainly communal and subsistence farmers in the country’s 59 districts.

In an interview, Lands, Agriculture Water and Resettlement Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro said Government was determined to see all districts develop viable irrigation schemes to boost food and nutrition security. Deputy Minister Karoro said the essence of the district irrigation development programme was to fully utilise water bodies and boost crop production.