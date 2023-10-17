Source: Govt targets 260 000 ha seed cotton for 2023/24 season | The Herald (Local News)

Cottco chief operating officer Mr Munyaradzi Chikasha yesterday said they were targeting 80 000ha under tillage programme this coming season with only those with good history of delivering seed cotton to them being considered for the tillage services.

Ashton Mutyavaviri

AS efforts to boost cotton production escalate on the backdrop of a national target of 189 000 tonnes of seed cotton for the 2023/24 season, the Government is targeting to produce the crop on 260 000 hectares, 80 000 of which will be under conventional tillage with the rest falling under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

The initiative is meant to provide support to small-scale farmers by promoting sustainable farming practices as well as modern agricultural techniques.

Cottco chief operating officer Mr Munyaradzi Chikasha yesterday said they were targeting 80 000ha under tillage programme this coming season with only those with good history of delivering seed cotton to them being considered for the tillage services.

“For one to have access to the tillage programme, he or she must have a good record of delivering seed cotton to Cottco. There are growers whom we contracted in the past and have never delivered anything,” he explained.

The target is 80 000ha, which translates to 80 000 growers at a rate of one hectare per grower, he added.

Said Mr Chikasha: “We cannot go beyond that but there is hope for increasing the hectarage going forward. We started with 30 000ha, last year we did 59 000ha and now we are moving to 80000ha. As Cottco we identify farmers who can be assisted with tillage programme especially from areas that are very dry like Muzarabani and Gokwe.”

He warned farmers against unscrupulous people who will demand money for services under this programme.

“Farmers will not pay anything to have access to a tractor for tillage service. If there is anyone made to pay to access tillage services, then they should report the matter to us. No one is expected to pay for tillage just like no one is expected to pay for the inputs,” he explained.

“Given that demand is increasing, this will give us the chance to consult the Ministry to request for more hectarage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cotton Producers and Marketers Association chairperson Mr Stewart Mubonderi concurred that there is high demand for tillage services among farmers following heavy livestock losses caused by January disease.

Mr Mubonderi said not all eligible farmers had access to tillage programme services.

“There are few tractors. We need more tractors to cover more farmers. The tillage programme is part of Government’s broader efforts to revitalise the agricultural sector, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. By increasing agricultural productivity, Government aims to reduce the country’s dependence on food imports and stimulate rural development,” Mr Mubonderi explained.

Mr Mubonderi added that the tillage programme was expected to have a significant impact on smallholder farmers’ livelihoods, offering them the opportunity to improve their farming practices and increase their incomes.