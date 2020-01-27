Source: Govt to build more schools | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

GOVERNMENT is targeting constructing at least 10 schools per province this year, in a bid to address a learning infrastructure deficit which currently stands at 3 000.

Last year Government built 18 schools in eight provinces while private organisations and individuals contributed 150.

Building more schools is expected to lower the educator-to-learner ratio of 1:60 instead of 35. Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education acting secretary, Mr John Dewah, said Government had allocated $400 million towards school infrastructure development in 2020.

“Last year we managed to construct 18 schools in eight provinces,” he said.

“This year, we are targeting to construct 10 schools in all provinces with the help from parents, church organisations, plan International, private individuals and companies,”

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira said the ministry was seeking to have all teacher training colleges to build a primary school.

“As a ministry, we have a duty to make sure that our education is successful and the best way we can do it is to make sure that the deficit of teachers is filled.

“It means we must seriously start building schooling infrastructure and as a ministry we are saying, this year, our teachers training colleges must built at least one school,” said Prof Murwira.

Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Dr Takavafira Zhou commended the move to construct more schools.

“We appreciate the move by Government to build more schools because there is a serious shortage in the country,” he said.