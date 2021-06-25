Source: Govt to issue IDs for November 2021 exam classes | Newsday (News)

BY VANESSA GUZHA

GOVERNMENT will this weekend issue identity documents to students who will sit for their Ordinary and Advanced Level Zimbabwe School Examinations Council end of year November 2021 examinations.

In a statement yesterday, the civil registry department said: “The civil registry department wishes to advise its valued clients and members of the public that it will be issuing IDs to candidates intending to sit for the General Certificate in Education Ordinary and Advanced Level in the November 2021 examinations.

“This current exercise has specifically targeted learners given the impending registration deadline for November exams. Should the need arise to extend the rollout of this programme, similar action will be taken in future This special exercise is over and above the Civil Registry’s normal operating hours during the weekdays,” the statement read.

