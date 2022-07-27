Source: Govt urged to legalise vending | Newsday (News)

BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

GOVERNMENT has been urged to craft legislation that legalises vending to end running battles between the police and the informal traders.

Recent statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) show that 88% of people in the country are in the informal sector.

In the National Assembly yesterday, Makoni Central MP David Tekeshe (MDC Alliance) raised a point of national interest saying vending should be legalised.

“Vending is treated like a crime. There are no jobs in the country, yet we harass and arrest these people. (The Department of) Social Welfare does not do anything to cater for the needy. Government must come up with a law to protect vendors,” he said.

Tekeshe said the ruling Zanu PF party only thought of vendors during election time.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi said the issue would be taken up with the relevant ministry for consideration.

