Source: Govt warns errant poll observers | The Herald (Local News)

Mr Nick Mangwana

Herald Reporter

Government has warned foreign observer missions who operate outside their mandate by interfering in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes saying it is ready to respond to such acts in terms of the laws of the country.

In a statement yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the Government had noted with disappointment, reports carried yesterday by a local daily on alleged gross interference in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes by a named foreign observer mission.

“Allegations that the foreign observer mission is giving grocery vouchers, fuel coupons and other freebies to local journalists so that they write negative reports on the elections have been met with the utmost disgust.

“The reports, if true, go against the spirit of non-interference and mutual respect that the invitation to observe our elections was extended under.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has always reiterated that an invitation to observe is not an invitation to interfere and no foreign power is a stakeholder in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes,” said Mr Mangwana.

He said the Government would not hesitate to adequately respond against any foreign observers who chose to break convention and dabble in the election processes.

“For the particular transgression raised in this statement, Government will take appropriate action. Government urges all Zimbabweans to continue to exercise their democratic rights peacefully before and after the forthcoming elections.

Earlier yesterday, the Sadc and Commonwealth election observer teams pledged not to interfere in next Wednesday’s harmonised polls, with the former also commending President Mnangagwa’s administration for ensuring a conducive political environment.

Sadc Election Observer Mission leader and former Zambian Vice President Dr Nevers Mumba expressed confidence that the country would hold elections that adhered to democratic values and principles envisioned in the Sadc Treaty and other governing statutes. The Commonwealth observer group led by Ambassador Amin Chawir Mohamed, said it had no executive role to play in the polls and its function was not to interfere with the process but to observe the process as a whole and to make recommendations accordingly.