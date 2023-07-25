Source: Govt warns illegal lotteries and gaming operators | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe

Crime Reporter

More resources have now been deployed by the Lotteries and Gaming Board and other agencies to hunt down organisers of illegal lotteries and gaming activities and ensure that they are arrested and face the full wrath of the law, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said yesterday.

Visiting the Lotteries and Gaming Board offices in Harare, the minister commissioned three Toyota GD6 vehicles to improve operational efficiency on the board. He also disbursed $120 million to eight organisations and another US$3 000 to the Sports and Recreation Commission. The commission and the State Lotteries generate income that, by law, is used to back up social welfare organisations and sports and arts bodies.

Minister Kazembe said the three vehicles were procured for use by the Lotteries and Gaming Board staff.

“This will undoubtedly improve operational efficiency. Cases of illegal operators are being reported and with the procurement of these reliable vehicles, the Lotteries and Gaming Board’s response will be enhanced. Our operators, some of whom transgress wantonly, should appreciate that with these vehicles, the Lotteries and Gaming Board will not take long to be at their doorstep.

“It is my hope that these vehicles will enhance the supervision efforts by the Regulator, hence reduce the propensity or appetite to transgress by mischievous elements that are making it difficult for the legitimate operators.

“I want to warn these illegal operators and implore my officers to understand that there are no sacred cows within the gaming industry.

“All perpetrators of crime ought to be met with an equal measure of justice. At the same time, I will want to implore the board chairman to ensure that the vehicles are well looked after, serviced timeously, and committed to the purpose for which they have been procured.

“I want to applaud the Lotteries and Gaming Board for their evident efforts in enhancing service delivery and working towards achieving a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030 by implementing key programmes and projects required for the realisation of the National Development Strategy (NDS)1,” he said.

He said the Lotteries and Gaming Board was continuing to improve operational efficiency while being responsive to the plight of indigent communities in the country.

“You will all appreciate that this gesture is consistent with the drive and thrust of the Second Republic through the mantra espoused by the Head of State, that, ‘no one and no place should be left behind’. Evidently, the recipients of this gesture in terms of section 53(2) of the Lotteries and Gaming Act are testament to the reality of what the mantra stands for. The recipients are representing various sectors of our country. As a Ministry we cannot afford to be an ‘uninterested passenger in the journey towards Vision 2030’.

“The attainment of this vision demands convergence of collective efforts, and together we will be able to put a dent on the universe. That is to say, during our time we were able to change a couple of lives. We need to, we must ladies and gentlemen, hence this event today where funds are going to be disbursed to deserving recipients specified by the Lotteries and Gaming Act. This is however not to say, there are no other deserving cases out there,” Minister Kazembe said.

On the disbursement of the $120 million to eight beneficiaries as provided for in the Lotteries and Gaming Act, Minister Kazembe said, this disbursement was not enough, but it was his ministry’s conviction that it will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges they might be facing.

“Resources by their very nature ladies and gentlemen, are scarce but this effort seeks to do the best in the environment characterised by biting sanctions from the detractors of this nation. The motivation is therefore to be ‘a brother’s keeper’, that is being there for each other.

“You will equally witness the handing over of US$3 000 to the Sports and Recreation Commission, following the realisation that there is a need to partner the national teams that have qualified for the World Cup. We note that the Gems (netball team), Rugby under 20 and Hockey under 21 have performed well and qualified for the World Cup participation. This performance surely cannot go unnoticed, neither can it go unsupported hence this gesture small as it may be.

“It is our fervent hope that it will close some gaps and boost the morale of the benefiting team. In my view it will energize them as they do battle in these games for our dear nation, Zimbabwe,” he said.

The event was attended by lotteries and Gaming Board chairperson Dr Euginia Chidhakwa, Registrar- General in the Civil Registry Department Mr Henry Machiri, Police Deputy Commissioner-General (administration) Stephen Mutamba, deputy director administration in the Immigration Department Mr Givemore Charamba and other senior government officials.