Source: Govt warns of COVID-19 second wave | Newsday (News)

BY PHYLLIS MBANJE

THE Health and Child Care ministry yesterday warned of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases during the festive season due to complacency after the number of positive cases surged in the past few weeks.

Zimbabwe has now reported a cumulative 12 325 cases of the coronavirus, 10 024 recoveries and 322 deaths.

This warning came after South Africa detected a severe coronavirus variant which is suspected to be causing the rapid spread of a second wave that affects younger people.

With a lot of movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe, the COVID-19 variant might find its way into the country.

“As the nation approaches the festive season, the Health ministry would like to notify the public of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases and other public health emergencies during this time of the year,” the ministry, in a statement, said.

“Avoid public gatherings and carry out frequent correct handwashing with soap and sanitise”

They said other health emergencies apart from COVID-19 included outbreaks of typhoid fever, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases associated with the rainfall season, an increase in malaria cases, road traffic accidents, flooding, drowning and lightning.

The ministry advised the public to continue maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks at all times.

They said for diseases such as typhoid fever, the public should drink safe water — boiled or treated.