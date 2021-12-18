Source: Govt will prioritise infrastructure development | Herald (Top Stories)

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga (centre) flanked by permanent secretary in his Ministry Dr Jasper Chimedza(seated far left), Zimbabwe Surgical Society President Alban Bowers (seated second from left) and president of the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa Professor Godfrey Muguti (seated second from right) pose for a picture with newly graduated surgeons in Harare yesterday.— Picture: Memory Mangombe.

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Investment in infrastructure and provision of systems and materials required to accommodate a substantial expansion of the health care workforce are Government priorities, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

He was speaking at the graduation lunch of the Surgical Society of Zimbabwe where he officiated at the graduation of 39 specialist surgeons in Harare.

Of the 39 new surgeons, 19 graduated as fellows of the College of Surgeons of the East, Central and Southern Africa, 17 from the University of Zimbabwe and three from South African colleges.

“It is common cause that a significant number of people lack access to safe, timely, affordable surgical care and this causes immense suffering,” said VP Chiwenga. “In order to avert this disturbing trend, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution 68:15, that defined access to surgical care as an indivisible, indispensable part of health care.

“Therefore, to attain this overarching goal of surgical care for all, the Government will prioritise investment in infrastructural development and provision of systems and materials required to accommodate a substantial expansion of the health care workforce.

“Indeed, the Government has been at the forefront of advanced health care training and is proud that most specialist professionals remain largely Government employees. My ministry will continue to champion continued professional education and support postgraduate students with their financial and material needs.”

VP Chiwenga reiterated that the Government was committed to support the education of health professionals, even those who wanted to study abroad, and would continue striving to improve health workers’ standards of living through the provision of non-monetary benefits.

“I am cognisant of the challenges being faced by most health workers,” he said. “Let me assure you that the Government is working tirelessly to address these challenges. The thrust is to ensure that decent working conditions are put in place and to provide tools of trade.”

VP Chiwenga commended the graduates for a job well-done, since “it is not easy to train as a surgeon.”

“The minute attention to detail needed to cut open a fellow human being and put them together takes a lot of patience, diligence, knowledge, experience and courage,” he said. “The Covid-19 pandemic has made this even more difficult.

“I am also impressed that some of you excelled in your various disciplines. I take pride in that the best overall COSECSA candidate in all surgical disciplines was from Zimbabwe. I am informed that four surgeons from Zimbabwe have been admitted as fellows of the College of East, Central and Southern Africa without examination as a recognition of their contribution to the college. I say well done to them.

“To the graduates, as you pursue your profession, I invite you to work closely with the Ministry to address the challenges in the health sector. Let us prioritise serving national interests, because of this advanced surgical education you have.”