Source: Govt, workers meet for negotiations tomorrow | The Herald (Top Stories)

Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima

Herald Reporter

Negotiators of salaries and conditions of service for civil servants are working on their position papers and will meet tomorrow for the first National Joint Negotiating Council for 2023.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Paul Mavima said in a statement today that Government remained committed to the welfare of its workers.

“We wish to advise members of the Public Service that parties to the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) are currently finalising position papers for tabling in Council for consideration,” he said.

“Accordingly, members are advised that the 2023 National Joint Negotiating Council inaugural meeting that had been pencilled for 1 March 2023 has been moved to the 2nd of March 2023.

“The Government remains committed to improving the welfare and conditions of service for members of the Public Service. This round of negotiations is in line with the Government’s commitment that a review will be done in the first quarter of 2023.”