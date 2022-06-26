Source: Govt’s new work culture | Sunday Mail (Local News)

The Public Service Engagement Forum

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has underscored the importance of hiring skilled personnel equipped with the right attitude, values and principles.

This is in line with Government’s policy of introducing a new work culture in the public service.

In an interview, PSC chairman Dr Vincent Hungwe said employees with the right attitude and values add value to an organisation.

“Going forward, we need to emphasise the need to recruit for attitudes, values and principles beyond the skills,” said Dr Hungwe.

“Skills are very important, but so are the attitudes, values, principles and ideological orientation of Government workers.”

Under the Second Republic, the PSC has assumed a developmental posture as it has geared itself towards achieving national goals espoused by President Mnangagwa through Vision 2030.

The commission revised its core values to include the following: professionalism, high performance, servant leadership, accountability, innovation, transparency, inclusiveness, high ethics and entrepreneurship (also referred to as market-facing.)

These values are aligned with the new work culture being spearheaded within the public service.

This set of core values, if carefully and deliberately inculcated into the workforce, the PSC believes, will directly contribute to the attainment of Vision 2030.

The goals of Vision 2030 include enhanced service delivery, improved public administration systems, improved access to public service, and improved employee motivation.

To achieve these targets there is a need for high calibre workers.

Such a worker will be best served by possessing and exhibiting the aforementioned core values.

Said Dr Hungwe: “It is important for us to ensure that as much as the skills are there, the values and principles are there.

“We must also have an orientation towards results.

“A performance culture becomes critical in the toolkit that we as the Public Service Commission make available to Ministries to achieve their set goals.”

High levels of ethics, Dr Hungwe emphasised, were required to undergird all performance and delivery.

“We need to bring to the table an ethical performance culture that shuns corruption and also a commitment to ensure that one protects, defends and promotes the interests of their own country. This is the only country that we have,” Dr Hungwe said.

This is part of a series of articles by the Public Service Commission aimed at engaging with and updating the public on matters of public interest that fall within its mandate.

