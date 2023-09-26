Source: Grade 7 exams start smoothly | The Herald (Top Stories)

Rejoice Makoni

Herald Correspondent

Grade seven ZIMSEC examinations started smoothly yesterday without any hiccups or delays being reported.

Parents who were interviewed commended the ZIMSEC for the smooth start of examinations.

Ms Brenda Taodzera, a parent of a Grade Seven pupil at Admiral Tait School in Eastlea, Harare, said she was happy that her daughter was sitting for her examinations.

“As a parent I played my role well of paying school fees and providing the necessary learning material she required. I wish her well and a I hope she will pass with flying colours,” she said.

Another parent, Mr Chikore, said he was looking forward for positive results from his son.

“Every parent wants the best from their children and I just hope that my son will make me proud by passing his grade seven despite challenges we may have faced along the way.”

Brighton Mudavanhu said early start of examinations means results will be released early, giving enough time for parents to prepare for their children’s Form One places.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communications and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro said the examinations started well and there were no reports of disruptions.

“We are happy that everything went well on the first day of examinations. We did not receive any reports of disruptions and delays and we are going to tour schools today just to make sure everything is going on well,” he said.

Recently ZIMSEC announced that individuals convicted of leaking public examination question papers risk spending nine years in prison, while learners found guilty of the same offence will have their results nullified, under new regulations to curb cheating.

The penalties are part of measures introduced by the ZIMSEC to prevent exam paper leaks ahead of commencement of public examinations.

Ordinary and Advanced Level learners will begin sitting practical examinations early next month.

Previously, those found guilty of similar offences faced up to a year in jail. However, the courts prescribed community service for most culprits.

ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje also said with the help of the Attorney–General, they drafted new regulations that impose stiffer penalties that will be gazetted soon.

The exams started yesterday and will run for the next two weeks ending on 9 October.

This year’s exams are for the first time in a few years being written on time, after delayed starts because of the Covid-19 pandemic.