Source: Grand finale rally sets stage for Zim’s destiny | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Mike Bimha

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

ALL roads in the heart of the Midlands Province converge on the vibrant Tongogara Business Centre in Shurugwi District today.

Here, an unstoppable force, the Zanu PF juggernaut, will orchestrate the grand finale of its Presidential Provincial star rallies, a spectacle of political fervour and anticipation.

The magnetic pull of this event is set to draw a colossal assembly of devoted Zanu PF supporters, gathering their collective energy in anticipation of Wednesday’s harmonised elections.

The elections are a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe, an opportunity for citizens to choose a formidable cohort of leaders who will embark on a five-year journey to shape the nation’s destiny.

Encompassing the Presidency, members of the Senate and National Assembly, and councillors, these leaders hold the key to driving progress and prosperity.

Much like a concerto played across the nine preceding provinces, the resounding message resonates: Zanu PF’s efforts encompass every corner and every person, leaving no soul or place untouched.

Cde Mike Bimha, the ruling party’s political commissar, aptly describes the Tongogara spectacle as the crescendo, the ultimate climax, heralding the culmination of rallies preceding the August 23 milestone.

He paints this as a homecoming for President Mnangagwa, a momentous return to his roots, to a locale intertwined with the legacy of the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara — a luminary who once commanded the liberation forces against Ian Smith’s regime.

“I believe that everything is in place for what we are calling the mother of Presidential Provincial Star Rallies at Tongogara Business Centre tomorrow (today). The Zanu PF election juggernaut is here and we can’t wait to have President Mnangagwa address us.

“This place is very special because it is associated with one of our heroes, the late General Tongogara who was born here. So we are having the last Presidential Rally here which is of utmost importance as we honour him. We have a large contingent of war veterans on their way to come and honour him as well as showing support to President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF,” he said.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson, and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Larry Mavima said they were looking at mobilising about 300 000 members for the rally. He said President was expected to commission Tongogara Clinic.

“This is a clinic that was initially funded by, or through, devolution funds as well as funds the Rural District Council itself sourced and put into the project. However, it is important to note and mention that the final construction of this building was done by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as part of their community service,” said Minister Mavima.

Zanu PF is using the impressive development initiatives it has successfully implemented to win votes and in that narrative the Midlands province emerges as a fertile ground for its endeavours as it has completed over 800 projects that have breathed vitality into the lives of its inhabitants.

According to the provincial structural transformation and value chain cluster of the second quarter progress overview and in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) the provincial economy is moving up a number of value chains as well as domesticating value chains.

In the mining sector, key companies contributing towards the US$12 billion mining economy include Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize, Mvuma, Unki Mine in Shurugwi, RioZim Murowa Diamonds and Mimosa Mining Company in Zvishavane and Zimasco in Kwekwe.

Over 15 new clinics were completed and seven clinics renovated and eight pharmaceutical stores were established in the province.

Over 300 primary health facilities were installed with 8kva solar panels.

On water and sanitation, a total of 109 Presidential Boreholes and 135 by local authorities were drilled in the province.

The boreholes were drilled at chiefs’ homesteads and to over 200 primary health facilities.

About 4 000 boreholes in all the districts were maintained and rehabilitated. Government is also constructing Defe and Vungu dams as it leaves no one and no place behind.

The Second Republic also constructed 48 schools and additional teachers’ houses across the province.

A total of 103 schools benefited from the construction of additional classroom blocks and science labs.

Ongoing projects include the construction of 86 classroom blocks, 56 houses for teachers, and 27 administration blocks in different districts across the province.

The Second Republic constructed an innovation hub and an industrial park for the Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru in line with the 5.0 education model of putting theory into practice.

The MSU completed the National Pathology and Diagnostics Centre Laboratories, MSU Language Centre (which translates books and documents into 16 official languages), established the MSU Industrial Park which is into garment making and fruit juice production.

In line with the agenda of “leaving no one and no place behind” and ensuring that every corner of the country is connected, 17 Community Information Centres were established, 40 ICT labs were established and 124 schools were connected in the province.

On women, community, SMEs and youth empowerment, the Second Republic managed to establish the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clothing Cluster Capacitation project in Gweru. Women projects have had an impact on socio-economic growth, thereby transforming lives.

Some life-changing projects include poultry, horticulture, tailoring, retailing, food processing, detergent making, bakery and goat breeding.

The Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank funded 15 229 projects (women 12 466 and men 2 763) and the projects covered agriculture, construction and property, energy and minerals, manufacturing, trade and services, transport and distribution.

About 23 827 jobs were created and 37 368 jobs were sustained.

About 14 000 MSMEs and cooperatives were trained in technical and business management skills in costing, record keeping, entrepreneurship, patenting and branding and cooperative registration.

The Second Republic repaired and maintained feeder roads and bridges that connect communities to ensure an easy flow of socio-economic activities.

One such initiative is the construction of Gunguhwe Bridge which links Gokwe South and Gokwe North as well as the Midlands with Mashonaland West province.

The Second Republic managed to construct 14 bridges, repaired 22 others, gravelled a total of 316,7km roads and maintained 3 847km roads.

A total of 30 000 farmers benefited from the Livestock Production (Presidential pasture production scheme) and all the districts also benefited from the Presidential Poultry Pass-on Scheme and the Presidential Goat Scheme where 400 goats and 30 000 chicks were distributed.

Over 475 000 households benefited under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme. Some of the completed projects include the Zvishavane Community Archive, e-passport offices in Gweru and Zvishavane, Manoti Registrar’s office in Gokwe South and the upgrading of Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus in Gweru.

The Midlands Presidential Star rally comes after the Manicaland (Chipinge), Matabeleland South (Bulilima), Mashonaland West (Magunje), Masvingo (Zaka), Mashonaland Central (Centenary), Matabeleland North (Nkayi) and Bulawayo (Cowdray Park) and Mashonaland East (Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe) and Harare Metropolitan provincial rallies.